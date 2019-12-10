165-year-old Wilmington bed and breakfast nearly restored following Florence damage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Verandas is the oldest bed and breakfast in downtown Wilmington and is only days away from completely finishing restorations after Hurricane Florence left the house in major disrepair.

After a tree fell on the building, the house sustained damage to its water mains, sewage, cable, phone, and electrical systems. A 50-foot retaining wall was destroyed and a chimney collapsed into one of the guest rooms. After 15 months of restoration, owner Chuck Pennington says that the experience has been an “emotional roller-coaster” that he is finally ready to get off.

One thing he didn’t expect was the outpouring of support from the community.

“People are resilient and I feel bad for all the other people who have it worse than I do and I really feel blessed in many ways with friends and the community,” Pennington says.

The house was on the market when the hurricane hit, but Pennington chose to redirect all of his attention to restoring the house to its former glory. Now, Pennington has officially put the home up for sale again.

It’s currently listed at $2.1 million. The home was originally built in 1854 and is listed in the National Registry for Historic Places.

