LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Seventeen elementary school kids were onboard their bus Monday when it crashed with a driver who currently doesn’t have his license, Guilford County troopers said.

Coming home from school, troopers said the bus was hit while turning left by a man driving a 1989 Ford F-150. He was later identified as 25-year-old Mitchell Reid Maultsby.

Local EMS responded to the crash along N.C. 62 around 2:40 p.m. and treated two children on-scene, troopers said. They were later picked up by their parents and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

WGHP did not say if the other children were picked up by their parents or continued riding the bus home.

Maultsby was charged with failure to reduce speed, driving while licensed revoked, and not having insurance.

WGHP contributed to this article.