17-year-old dead, another person wounded in NC shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Thursday night in Lumberton.

Around 10:53 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 208 Main Street to calls of a shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived, they learned two people had been shot. One victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body, according to police.

The other victim was found dead along Dunn Road near Kenny Biggs Road, according to authorities. They were identified as a 17-year-old from Lumberton.

Investigators are working to identify witnesses and ask that anyone with information call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

Details are limited at this time.

