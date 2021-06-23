17-year-old from Holly Springs among 2 killed in crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from Apex and teenager from Holly Springs were killed in a crash in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Priya Hairston, 19, crossed the center line and hit two vehicles; a white Kia and a black Jeep.

The driver of the Kia, Lisa Tate, 51, of Apex, and a passenger in Tate’s car, Victoria Padilla, 17, of Holly Springs, were killed. Another child in the Kia was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured. There was a fifth car involved that only had minor damage from debris on the road.

Hairston has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving left of center. There is an ongoing investigation.