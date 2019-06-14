17-year-old speaks publicly for first time since Atlantic Beach shark attack

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old girl who was attacked by a shark earlier in the month at Atlantic Beach spoke publicly for the first time on Friday.

Paige Winter, who is still recovering after being attacked June 2 at Fort Macon State Park, appeared via video.

“I want people to see I’m doing alright and I’m still going to be able to do all the stuff that they can do. I’m going to be able to walk. I’m going to be able to write,” Winter said.

While swimming at the state park, the high school junior was bitten multiple times by a shark.

“When I was in that water, I was like praying, ‘I’m 17. I’ve got so much to do,'” she said.

Winter’s father, Charlie, is said to have punched the shark to help free his daughter.

Her doctors and family were on hand at a press conference providing an update on her recovery.

She had her left leg amputated above the knee and has also undergone extensive reconstructive surgery on her hands.

Since the attack, Winter has remained an advocate for sharks saying they are “good people.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help Winter in her recovery. As of June 14, it has raised more than $65,000.

