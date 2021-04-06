17-year-old suspect taken into custody after shooting injures 4-year-old in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A second arrest has been made after a shooting injured a 4-year-old in Winston-Salem on March 29, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
At 9:27 p.m., police responded to the shooting on the 1100 block of New Hope Lane.
Winston-Salem police said a car drove by a crowd and someone in the car shot into the crowd.
At the scene, officers found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by several gunshots.
Police learned that a 4-year-old was taken to a local hospital by an adult.
Officers went to the hospital and found out that the child had been shot in the upper arm. The injury was not life-threatening.
Police said following an investigation, they believe Demus Ramsey, 19, of Mount Airy, was the driver of the suspect vehicle and a juvenile passenger fired the shots.
Ramsey is charged with accessory after the fact. He was taken into custody last week and held in the Forsyth County jail under a $7,500 bond.
The juvenile suspect, a 17-year-old, has been identified and was taken into custody on Tuesday.
No one else was hurt in the shooting.
When the 17-year-old suspect was located, he was driving a stolen vehicle, police said.
A 15-year-old was also in the vehicle and was taken into custody for possessing a concealed handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.