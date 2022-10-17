Members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office ;look at the alleged chase vehicle Monday. (Courtesy of NCSO)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old has been charged after the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase and tossed a gun late Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on North Old Carriage Road for speeding at about 80 mph, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Upon activation of the blue lights, the vehicle fled in an attempt to elude capture, continuing to drive at a high rate of speed.

The gun that was recovered by deputies is shown. (Courtesy of NCSO)

The vehicle then entered Red Oak town limits, turned into the parking lot of the Red Oak Fire Department, and crashed through a fence, the release stated. The vehicle then continued through the field before getting stuck in a ditch.

The driver fled on foot and went into Faulkner’s Convenience Store on Red Oak Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were able to capture the suspect in the store.

Deputies also recovered a gun that they said the suspect tossed before entering the store.

The suspect is not being identified because of his age. He is being charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a gun by a minor.

The vehicle was towed and seized under North Carolina’s Run and Done Law.