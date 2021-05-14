17-year-old wounded in NC shooting, 3 suspects detained, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 17-year-old teenager was rushed to Vidant Medical Center Friday afternoon after being shot in Greenville.

On Friday at approximately 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Kennedy Circle for the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The case is still under investigation.

However, officers said the shooting appears to have been a targeted incident. Police said they located a vehicle of interest and three suspects have been detained at this time.

