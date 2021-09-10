18-wheeler with military payload crashes into eastern NC business

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials were on the scene of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a business in Duplin County on Friday.

Beulaville police said the crash happened at 208 E. Main St. in Beulaville, which is where the Advanced Auto Parts is located. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The tractor-trailer driver, who is from Jacksonville, Fla., was coming from Jacksonville, North Carolina, with military equipment that was heading back to Florida.

The driver, who was not identified, and three employees inside the business, were not injured, officials said.

Emmett Stroud, Duplin County deputy fire marshal, said the driver doesn’t know what led to the crash. The driver told officials he somehow crossed over into the opposite lane and barely missed hitting a house before crashing into Advanced Auto Parts.

Police, troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and EMS were among the officials at the scene. No further information was released.