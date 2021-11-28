18-year-old charged with rape, manslaughter in shooting death of 14-year-old girl in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – An 18-year-old is facing a slew of charges in connection to the death of a 14-year-old girl Saturday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600-block of Olando Street. As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old girl who had been shot inside the home.

The girl, identified as Vanessa Sarai Santos Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Her family has been notified of her death, police said.

Homicide detectives were able to identify Junio Alexis Ramos Estrada, 18, as a suspect in this case. After an interview with detectives, Ramos was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15-years-old by a defendant who is more than four but less than six years older than the victim, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Ramos has been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.