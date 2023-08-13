KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-year-old is dead after a car crashed into a home on NC 66 early Sunday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:44 a.m. on Sunday, troopers came to the 2600 block of NC 66 in Kernersville after getting a report of a crash.

Investigators say that a car was traveling south on NC 66 when it crossed the center line and struck a home on the 2600 block of the highway.

Grant Anderson, 18, died as a result of the crash. Anderson was the sole occupant of the car.

No one inside the home was injured as a result of the crash.

Investigators say that speed was a factor.