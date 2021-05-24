18-year-old hit, killed while changing tire in Davidson County, troopers say

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while possibly changing a tire on N.C. 109, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 3:17 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 109 north in Davidson County.

Troopers say the vehicle became disabled and stopped on the highway, partially in the road.

While 18-year-old Aliyah Jordan Garris, of Thomasville, was outside of the vehicle, possibly changing a tire, she was hit by a Ram pickup truck heading north.

Garris was killed.

The vehicle that Garris was in was not hit.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories