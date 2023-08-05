ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Nineteen people were charged with child sex crimes this past week as the result of a joint investigation spearheaded by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The arrests included several suspects from Greensboro and Asheboro. Other suspects were from Harnett County, the Charlotte area, and one person from South Carolina, according to arrest records.
One suspect from Charlotte is still wanted by authorities, deputies said.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the people listed below have either been taken into custody or have been charged:
- Harold Wade Beavers, 67, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Given a $5,000 unsecured bond
- Will appear in court on Aug. 21
- Gilber Josue Chilel-Chun, 23, of Asheboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Child by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17)
- Given a $20,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Qwambe Kai Frasier, 49, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit First-Degree Sex Offense
- Attempted Solicitation to Commit Statutory Rape
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Given a $5,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Tony Darrell Howard, 53, of Asheboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1)
- Given a $50,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Randy Dale Moose Jr, 42, of Salisbury
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Michael RC Warren, 43, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Tuesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense
- Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Wednesday
- Also served outstanding warrants from Guilford County for:
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute a Control Substance
- Given a $25,000 bond for those charges
- Guilford County court date on Friday
- Christopher Bryon Wilson, 38, of Harrisburg
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Dissemination of Obscene Material (NCGS 14-190.1)
- Given a $200,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Larry Alan Hogan, 70, of Ellerbe
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Attempted Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.28)
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Osley Joktan Quincell Moore, 29, of Jonesville
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Richard Joseph Gavin, 57, of Charlotte
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense with a Child (NCGS 14-27.29)
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Tramaine Dion Smith, 43, of Dunn
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape of a Child (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Roger Elwood Slate, 53, of Germanton
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Joseph Barrier Shuping, 61, of Asheboro
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Mitchell Lavern Reed, 49, of Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Joe Carlton Brown Jr, 36, of Greensboro
- Taken into custody on Wednesday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29)
- Given a $150,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Thursday
- Ricky Wayne Gilliam, 67, of Wise, Virginia
- Taken into custody on Thursday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.23)
- Attempted First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense (NCGS 14-27.29)
- Given a $100,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Friday
- Gustavo Ventura Salmeron, 47, of Asheboro
- Taken into custody on Thursday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $250,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Friday
- William Bradley Norton, 46, of Randleman
- Taken into custody on Thursday
- Charged with:
- Attempted Statutory Rape (NCGS 14-27.25(A))
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer and Appear on Location (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Given a $250,000 secured bond
- Appeared in court on Friday
- William Ray Hartsell, 30, of Charlotte
- Still wanted
- Charged with:
- Solicitation of a Minor by Computer for Sex Acts (NCGS 14-202.3(A))
- Five counts of Second-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (NCGS 14-190.17)
The following law enforcement agencies assisted with the joint investigation:
- Homeland Security Investigations (DHS-HSI)
- Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (Army CID)
- Department of the Navy, Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI)
- North Carolina Department of Adult Correction Probation / Parole
- Davie County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Moore County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, NC
- Liberty Police Department, NC
- Winston-Salem Police Department, NC
- Salisbury Police Department, NC
- Gaston County Police Department, NC
- Mayodan Police Department, NC
- Nashville Police Department, NC
- Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, NC
Deputies say that the investigations are still ongoing and more information will be made available at a later date.