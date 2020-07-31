19-year-old arrested for shooting into homes, injuring 4-year-old boy in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The 19-year-old man suspected of shooting into a residence and injuring a toddler was arrested Thursday in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to Eagle Wood Loop just after 10 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim. Prior to their arrival, a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. They determined the boy was shot while inside his home, a release said.

Da’Vern Jaquan Inman, 19, of Orrum, was arrested Thursday at the Royal Inn Hotel on Lackey Street. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy. He was also charged with injury to personal property, the sheriff’s office said.

Inman was given a $100,000 secured bond.

The 4-year-old’s injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening, the release said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lumberton police, U.S. Marshals, and the Bureau of Alcohol of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and explosives.

