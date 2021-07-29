19-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ST PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday morning.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 800-block of North Alford Road just before 3 a.m., officials said.

The victim, identified as Marquiese Coleman of St. Pauls, had already been transported to the hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is currently conducting interviews with people who may have information about the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.