19-year-old son of NC deputy dies after shooting at mall, marking Charlotte’s 100th homicide of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a northeast Charlotte shopping mall Monday night has died, police said Tuesday.

The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials say he is the son of a deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide is the 100th of the year in Charlotte, which is the most since 1993.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an area off University City Boulevard at W.T. Harris Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Police say when they were initially called to the area, they were unable to locate anyone connected to the shooting. Witnesses had taken a victim to Atrium Health-University with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to Atrium Health-Main, where police say he was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

Police said Tuesday morning that the person responsible had not been located.

Isenhour’s family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.