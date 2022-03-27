HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A $1 million grant will provide continued support for members of Thrive High Point, which is a program giving minority entrepreneurs additional training and networking opportunities.

This week, the High Point City Council accepted the grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“We know we want to plug more money into our business coaching and counseling where our businesses actually get to sit down and work one on one with subject-matter experts who do business coaching,” explained Dr. Bryle Henderson Hatch, executive director of Thrive High Point.

He said some of the funds could create micro-grants for businesses.

“Instead of people applying for micro-loans, you‘re a business owner that actually gets grant funding you don’t have to pay back to scale your business. When you’re a small business owner, that can be everything from website hosting, marketing, production, rental and lease space,” Hatch said.

Angel Hendrix is one of about 200 organization members.

“I don’t think I can put a price on Thrive at all. I’ve just been super focused since I became a member. My business has grown,” she said Friday.

Hendrix said digital marketing courses, eight-week programs and networking opportunities have propelled her business.

After 17 years in insurance, she took the leap to open NC Solution Group in October of 2021.

“Being a single mom and wanting to provide for my family and having that stable paycheck…it’s kind of scary to walk away from that, but I said this is the perfect opportunity. If I’m going to do it, I need to jump out there,” Hendrix said.

She’s excited about the opportunities the grant will provide.

“For me, getting a micro-grant would be wonderful, would help me buy more equipment, maybe upgrade my website, do some more commercials, more handbills, things of that nature to help connect with my audience,” she said.

