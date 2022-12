RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.

Lottery officials in Raleigh on Friday identified Glynis Bell of Winston-Salem as the first winner of the Ruby Red 7s game.

Bell, who bought her $5 scratch-off ticket in Winston-Salem, collected her prize Thursday and took home $142,021 after taxes were withheld.

The game debuted this month with six $200,000 prizes and five have yet to be claimed.