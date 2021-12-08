1st congresswoman to support Trump for president decides to run again in NC district

RALEIGH, N.C. (APWNCN) – Former North Carolina U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers will seek the GOP nomination for the state’s 4th Congressional District.

She announced Wednesday that she would soon file her paperwork. But the state Supreme Court said later in the day the primary elections would be pushed back to May 17.

Ellmers was the first congresswoman to support then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and now works as a registered nurse.

State Rep. John Szoka and former Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson will compete against Ellmers.

Staunch Trump ally Bo Hines may also enter the race.

Candidate filing is now delayed as North Carolina courts consider legal challenges from groups accusing Republicans of drawing maps that are partisan and racial gerrymanders.

Rep. Ellmers had represented North Carolina’s 2nd congressional district since 2011.

She lost a Republican runoff in 2016 to George Holding after the district boundaries changed. Holding won the general election.