1st NC mountain snowfall closes Blue Ridge Parkway, other roads

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The first significant snowfall in North Carolina has closed parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, and forecasters say some areas could get up to a foot.

News outlets report ice and snow forced park officials to close Newfound Gap Road, a major highway connecting the west and east sides of the park.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service say light snow was to continue along the Tennessee border through Tuesday morning, and that most areas will see around an inch of additional accumulation during the day.

Several road closures remain in effect. Highway 441 between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee remains closed, Cherokee Orchard Road and Little River Road between Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Townsend Wye are closed.

However Cades Cove Loop and Laurel Creek roads reopened Tuesday morning.