KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s first Wawa — your all day, every day stop for fresh, built-to-order foods and beverages, with a side of gas — could have its groundbreaking this month at the coast.

Per multiple reports, the famed company out of Pennsylvania that operates nearly 1,000 stores, will open its first in North Carolina in Kill Devil Hills.

The store will be along U.S. 158, the main trek through Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head, and opening up across from the newly-opened Target on the island.

An official opening date has not been released, but Wawa spokeswoman Jennifer Wolf said a groundbreaking could come as early as May 12.

