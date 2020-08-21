2.0 magnitude earthquake rattles area near Charlotte

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported Friday morning in York County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred just before 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21 near Leslie, South Carolina.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 9, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Sparta, North Carolina. Officials said there have been at least 525 reports of damage and 19 people were in Red Cross housing.

“We are hearing continuous rumbles throughout our community here in town and in Allegheny County, but we thank the Good Lord to this day that there have been no injuries or fatalities,” Mayor Wes Brinegar said during a news conference this week.

While damage assessments are still ongoing, the Town of Sparta had received about 525 reports of damage as of the close of business Monday, Emergency Management Director Daniel Shoffner said. 60 of these cases have been categorized as “major damage,” meaning they lost 40% or more in value.

The area felt eight tremors before the earthquake, as well as 20 aftershocks.

MORE FROM CBS 17: