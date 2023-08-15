RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit 3.7 miles east of Greensboro near McLeansville shortly after 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake was at a depth of one kilometer, or 0.6 miles.

Over the past six weeks, six other earthquakes have hit a stretch from Knoxville, Tennessee down to Dalton, Georgia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The most recent earthquake to hit North Carolina was on July 29 in western North Carolina, about 15 miles from the Tennessee border.

Other cities or towns close to the earthquake include Elon, which is 12.5 miles west, and Burlington, which is 16.3 miles west.