RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee just miles from the North Carolina border Wednesday evening.

The 2.5 magnitude quake hit at 6:46 p.m. about 5 miles east of Greenback, Tennessee, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The location is about 5 miles from the North Carolina border and close to the Fontana Dam. The nearest North Carolina town is Tapoco and nearby is the “Tail of the Dragon” — U.S 129.

The quake hit at a depth of 21.1 kilometers or about 13 miles, the geological survey said.

Officials said 14 stations detected the earthquake — with the highest reading at 3.53 magnitude.

About 30 minutes after the earthquake hit, the geological survey did not have any reports of damage or people who felt the quake.

The quake hit about 15 miles southwest of Pigeon Forge, Tennesse, and 22.2 miles south-southeast of Knoxville.