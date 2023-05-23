ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A small earthquake shook the North Carolina mountains Tuesday evening.

The earthquake hit around 7:28 p.m. near West Canton, according to the National Earthquake Information Center of the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was 2.6 magnitude and was at a depth of 1.1 kilometers, the agency reported.

The earthquake was felt in surrounding areas such as Clyde, Waynesville, Leicester and Candler, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The report that was the furthest was Maggie Valley 21 kilometers away.

The quake struck 2.5 miles from West Canton and nearly 19 miles west of Asheville.

A 2.7 quake hit south of Asheville in December. The epicenter was about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.