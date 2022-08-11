SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Scotland County adults are charged with breaking and entering and other charges after officials say they broke into a paper plant last week.

Deputies said during the break-in, the duo stole thousands of dollars worth of products.

Khalic Damon Monroe, 23, and McKenzie Layne Bennett, 22, were arrested after the Cascades plant in the Wagram area reported that there had been a break-in.

Monroe and Bennett are accused of taking $15,000 worth of paper products during the incident on August 4. They are also charged with larceny and felony conspiracy.

They each received $15,000 bonds.