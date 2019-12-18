2 adults, juvenile bound and beaten during NC home invasion, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people, including a juvenile, were injured during a home invasion in Winston-Salem on Monday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 800-block of East Sprague Street at 5:51 p.m.

The responding officers determined that around 3 p.m. a suspect approached the door of the residence and hit the man who answered the door with a gun.

Two other suspects came to the door and all three forced their way in.

The people in the residence — the 26-year-old man who opened the door, a 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old juvenile — were all tied up and assaulted.

Winston-Salem police said a firearm, some type of blunt instrument, knives and a Taser were used in the assaults.

The 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman had severe injuries. The juvenile’s injuries were minor. All three victims are expected to eventually recover from their injuries, Winston-Salem police said.

Winston-Salem police are still searching for the three suspects. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

There is no word on what the motive was for the home invasion and assault.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now