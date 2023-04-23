One of the victims who was airlifted for treatment. Photo from Ashe County Emergency Management

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two victims were airlifted for treatment after nearly 10 people were injured in a deck collapse in the North Carolina mountains Saturday night, officials said.

The collapse was reported at 8 p.m. at a home at 580 Little Tree Road in West Jefferson, according to Ashe County Emergency Management.

Nine people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those were then airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

The injuries included four women, a baby and a man, according to the Ashe Post and Times.

The collapse happened at a cabin built in 1998 in the Big Tree subdivision. Photos from real estate websites showed the rear deck is about 15 feet above the ground.

A photo from WBTV showed a large segment missing from a wooden deck several feet above the ground. The TV station reported the property is a rental cabin.

It’s not known how many people were on the deck Saturday night when it collapsed.

The area is located off U.S. 221 about four miles southwest of Jefferson and about 12 miles northeast of Boone.