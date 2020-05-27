2 arrested after armed kidnapping in Lumberton, sheriff’s office says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were arrested Tuesday after a woman was kidnapped in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Paris Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. A victim at the scene told them a man entered the house and held her at gunpoint. The victim said the man forced a female at the house to leave with him and another person in a vehicle, a news release said.

The man took a cellphone from the residence, too.

Rommie Lee Cummings, 32, and Melanie Hunt, 42, both of Lumberton, were arrested. Cummings is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, and two counts of assault by pointing a firearm. He was given a $275,000 secured bond.

Hunt was charged with conspiracy to second-degree kidnapping. She was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.

