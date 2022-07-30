LENOIR, N.C. (WJZY) — The Lenoir Police Department has arrested two people after drugs were uncovered in two separate apartments on German Street.

According to investigators, two search warrants were executed Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators entered both apartments with multiple agencies including ICE and US Marshals. Investigators say numerous complaints over the last few months gave them probable cause.

Inside the apartments, investigators said they found 591.7 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of methamphetamine, 78 grams of marijuana, and one pistol. The value of the illegal drugs found has a street value of $363,244.

While serving the warrant, 30-year-old Tevin Obrian Dalton fled the scene to Statesville. He was located the next day and was taken into custody without incident.

Both Dalton and 28-year-old Jasmine Danielle Farley were charged with felony trafficking in opium or heroin, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances.

Additionally, Dalton was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and resisting a police officer. Farley was additionally charged with felony harboring a fugitive.

Dalton was booked into jail on a $1,450,000 bond. Farley was booked into jail on $350,000 bond.

More charges are pending. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at (828) 758-8300.