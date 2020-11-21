2 arrested after woman escapes NC kidnapping, jumps out of trunk of moving vehicle

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and a third person is under investigation after a kidnapping in Madison, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:17 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to an assault and kidnapping in the area of Budget Inn Motel at 3980 U.S. 220 in Madison.

At the scene, deputies found a woman in the road suffering from severe injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says that three people went into the victim’s room at the motel, assaulted her and put her in the trunk of their vehicle.

After the vehicle had traveled about 200 yards, the victim was able to open the trunk and jump out.

Two of the three suspects have been charged and arrested.

Takiyah Kenyhata Broadnax, 21, of Eden, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault inflicting serious injury. She received a $500,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond for probation violations.

A second suspect who is under the age of 18 was also charged with first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault inflicting serious injury. The child received a $250,000 secured bond and a $7,500 secured bond for probation violation.

The sheriff’s office expected more charges and arrests related to this incident.