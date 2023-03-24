LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges — including destroying evidence — of a Lumberton man earlier this month, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Brian Mayers, 43, and Anna M. Morales, 33, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to the March 10 death of 46-year-old Christopher M. Chavis.

The sheriff’s office responded to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in reference to a person shot on March 10 just after 4:15 p.m. Deputies found Chavis was taken to the medical center with gunshot wounds where he eventually died of his injuries.

According to deputies, the shooting occurred at Chavis’ home in the 180 block of Doe Trail Road.

Additionally, CBS 17 has sent multiple inquiries to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office since Wednesday asking about a possible connection to the case and a previous crime in Raleigh we reported on in 2020. At this time, we have not heard back.

CBS 17 will release the information on that crime if there is a connection following a response from the sheriff’s office.