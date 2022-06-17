RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Agreements reached between North Carolina’s education board and two nonprofit bodies that already run high school athletic competitions in the state will take effect next month.

The initial memorandums of understanding with the State Board of Education are in keeping with a 2021 state law that sought more rigorous government supervision of interscholastic sports among public schools.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has been the dominant governing body for decades.

But a smaller group with public charter schools and private school also entered into an agreement.

General Assembly members asked board leaders about the agreements at a Thursday legislative hearing.