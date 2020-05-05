2 bodies found in car linked to NC women reported missing last month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two bodies have been located inside a car deep in the woods off River Road Monday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The grey 2013 Dodge Dart has S.C. tags MVS-902 with a dent on the rear bumper on the driver-side rear and two stickers on the back glass. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

Interim Police Chief Donny Williams confirms the two bodies were found inside the 2013 grey Dodge Dart connected to two Wilmington women who were reported missing on April 15.

It’s unclear if the missing women were the ones found inside the car.

Stephanie Mayorga, 27, and Paige Escalera, 25, have not been seen since April 15.

A news release from Wilmington police said that “due to the effects of decomposition, police cannot positively identify the two bodies at this time.”

Police closed off the intersection of River Road and Independence Boulevard while an investigation was conducted.

Wilmington police say no further details will be released at this time.

