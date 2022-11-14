WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a county home.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of John Rich Road on Wednesday around 3 a.m. following a 911 call.

The call specifically said two bodies were in a home.

The two people were identified as Leslie Savage, 68, and Craig Smith, 72 — who officials said recently moved into the home.

Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.

A $5,000 reward has been issued by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.