2 Camp Lejeune Marines charged after leaving scene of crash that injured 2

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office charged two Camp Lejeune Marines after they were involved in a hit-and-run incident Friday night where two people camping in the Croatan National Forest were injured.

Maj. David McFadyen said Alfredo Junior Morales and passenger Johnathon Chicas, both stationed at Camp Lejeune, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. Both are currently being held in the Craven County Detention Center under secured bonds.

The Marines were identified by investigators and detained by base authorities before being turned over to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. The truck was seized as evidence.

On Friday just before midnight, a male and female were camping inside a tent in the Croatan National Forest when a truck ran them over. The truck did not stop. Initially, it was reported both injured people were Navy Corpsmen from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. It was later determined one of the victims was a civilian.

Neither of the victims’ names have been released. They are currently recovering at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries. Both are expected to recover.

The investigation continues and additional charges are pending.