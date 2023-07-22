RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after multiple malnourished and dead dogs were found at a Randolph County home.

According to deputies, on July 12 the sheriff’s office assisted the Randolph County Animal Services about a call about an aggressive dog on Searcy Road Extension.

“Those are the kind of calls that we get where we go out on a different call, and it comes to end up being an animal cruelty case at that point because you never know what your what you’re walking into,” Randolph County Animal Services Director Jonathan Moody said.

When they got to the scene, they found malnourished dogs outside of the home. Two of the dogs were dead when officials arrived. The caller had reported there were dogs inside the home and no one taking care of them.

The homeowner allowed deputies inside and they found a mother dog and puppies in the house. Two of the puppies were dead.

“This was probably one of the worst horrific cases I have seen,” Moody said.

Joseph Kyle Jones and Charity Michelle Wall were identified as the current residents of the home and the owner of the dogs.

Jones and Wall were charged with nine counts of felony cruelty to animals and taken into custody on July 19.

Investigators say the couple is facing homelessness and had been staying at a relative’s home where the dogs were found.

“It was a family member’s home that they were staying at. However, the home did not have any running water, any power or anything of that. They were being housed,” Moody said.

The surviving dogs are at the animal shelter getting the care they need right now.