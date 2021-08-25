2 charged after deadly stabbing at Burlington hotel

Scottie Oneil Pringle and Eva Marie Meierdiercks

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after a deadly stabbing at a Burlington hotel, according to a news release from police.

Scottie Oneil Pringle, 29, of Burlington, was charged with second-degree murder.

Eva Marie Meierdiercks, 40, was charged with accessory to second-degree murder.

Officers were called to the Corporate Suites at 2912 Saconn Dr. on Aug. 21 for a death investigation.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Lucas Daniel Cook dead.

Burlington police said Cook died from a stab wound.

Pringle is being held without bond and Meierdiercks was given a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

