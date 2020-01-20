2 charged after fight turns to gunfire in NC Steak ‘n Shake

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have now been arrested after least one shot was fired inside of a Greensboro Steak ‘n Shake. Greensboro police rushed to the scene thinking someone was shooting people inside the restaurant on West Wendover Ave.

Leon Emanuel Rich, 59, of Greensboro, is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Quincy Wayne Dowdy, 42, of Greensboro, is charged with Assault Inflicting Serious Injury.

Quincy Wayne Dowdy

Greensboro police say the two men got into an argument inside of the Steak ‘n Shake when Rich pulled out a gun.

“I heard, ‘He has a gun,’ and that’s when I looked behind me,” said Gabriel Debram, a Steak ‘n Shake employee.

She says when she turned around, she saw Dowdy and Rich fighting in a booth in the middle of the restaurant.

“They were yelling, cursing, screaming, doing it all,” said Michelle Howard, another employee.

Workers and customers watched and waited as they say Rich pulled out a gun and discharged his weapon at about 2:43 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“It just went off — ‘Pow!’ — and everybody just ran,” Howard said.

An off-duty Davidson County deputy was inside of the restaurant at the time and was armed.

Greensboro Police say the deputy intervened and kept everyone safe until officers arrived.

The deputy also yelled for everyone to get on the ground.

“I’m just running for my life. I’m hoping nobody comes this way with a gun,” Howard said. “My main thought was, ‘Get out of this store. Get out of this store. Get far away from this store.'”

WGHP was told employees were directing people to get out of the building through the back door.

“When the first gunshot went off, my manager took the gun, and he was trying to get them to break up the fight,” Debram said.

She says they all worked together to make sure everyone stayed safe.

“I just started leading everybody. I was scared,” Debram said. “My heart dropped as soon as I heard it.”

Steak ‘n Shake employees say the fight was between a customer and the father of one of the employees. Greensboro police have not been able to confirm that information at this time.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now