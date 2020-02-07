2 charged after man beaten, choked to unconsciousness during social media meet-up in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged two men with attempted murder and kidnapping after a brutal assault during a planned social media meet-up in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a call at a home on Dupont Drive on Jan. 18 at 11:28 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been injured during an assault. The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC also responded to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim had met someone on the social website Grindr and invited him to his home. This person, as well as a second person, came to the home on Jan. 18 around 11 a.m.

During this incident, officials say the suspects assaulted the victim by choking him to the point of unconsciousness as well as hitting him in the head with a blunt object.

When the victim woke up, he was still being assaulted but was able to break free and call for assistance from his roommate. At that point, both suspects fled the scene.

Through an investigation, a detective was able to identify one of the suspects as 21-year-old Desmond Myers and obtained a warrant for his arrest. The detective was also able to obtain a photograph of the second suspect.

On Feb. 4, CMPD was able to locate and arrest Myers, as well as the second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Daquavis Autry. Myers and Autry have both been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or report it online.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.