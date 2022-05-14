GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have released more information about the reports of shots fired at a Murphy USA gas station on Friday.

Investigators say they came to the Murphy USA location on 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard at 12:58 p.m. after getting reports of a firearm discharge.

An unnamed complainant told responding officers that a hit-and-run had occurred at the scene sometime between 12:55 p.m. and 12:58 p.m., police said.

As they were investigating, officers say they found “sufficient probable cause” to charge Andrew Bounya, 27, with the following:

Felony possession of stolen goods

Misdemeanor hit-and-run

Also, Edwin Rodriguez Mojica, 29, was taken into custody by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and is charged with the following:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Felony discharging a firearm into occupied property

Misdemeanor going armed to the terror of people

Mojica was taken to Greensboro Jail Central under a $250,000 bond.

Mojica will appear in court on Monday.