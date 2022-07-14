Anthony Thomas, left, and Kristie Wood (From: Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are facing murder charges after a Buncombe County assault victim died from his injuries.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the assault happened at a home on Old Haywood Road on June 17.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find Billy Ray Moore suffering from severe injuries.

Investigators originally charged Kristie Wood and Anthony Thomas with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The sheriff’s office said Moore died from his injuries on July 10.

Buncombe County deputies charged Wood and Thomas with first-degree murder Thursday in connection with Moore’s death.

The two are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.