2 charged in death of missing NC mom make 1st court appearance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people arrested in connection with the murder of a New Bern mother made their first court appearance on Monday.

The remains of Elizabeth Andrea Spencer, 30, who was last seen June 16, were found Friday in a secluded area of Jones County, New Bern police said.

Leon Mitchell, who is charged with murder, is being held without bond.

Tyrabia Parker, Mitchell’s sister, is charged with accessory after the fact, also appeared in court.

She is being held on a $756,000 bond.

Spencer leaves behind two daughters, a 10-year-old and an 18-month-old.

“It’s a tragic case, but it’s good to see that those responsible will see justice and the family of Mrs. Spencer has some type of closure,” said Capt. David Daniels of the New Bern Police Department.

Both Mitchell, 35, and Parker, 41, have a next court appearance set for July 28.

