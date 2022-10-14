CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing what she believed were three gunshots outside the school.

When she looked outside, she told deputies she saw a man running from a nearby home and vehicles driving away from across the road.

The elementary school’s resource officer made sure there were no imminent threats to the school or students inside, the sheriff’s office said.

The school went into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

More than 30 deputies responded to the area and secured the elementary school. Following the reported nearby shooting, deputies charged Terry Dean Kee Jr. with communicating threats and charged Joseph Tyler Floyd with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at a home along Stony Point Road due to an ongoing dispute. Thankfully, no one was injured during the shooting.

Kee Jr. and Floyd have both been issued a $10,000 secured bond.