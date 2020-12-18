2 charged with human trafficking after prostitution sting in Wilmington

North Carolina news

by: WECT

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man and a woman were charged with human trafficking following a prostitution bust by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, Vice and Narcotics detectives set up a meeting online with a possible prostitute and agreed to meet at a hotel off Military Cutoff Road Wednesday night.

Brewer said when detectives arrived at the hotel for the rendezvous, they realized the prostitute was an underage teen and a victim of human trafficking.

Marvarlus Cortel Snead, 31, and Ashanti Welton McLean, 26, were both taken into custody and charged with promoting prostitution of a minor and human trafficking of a child victim. Snead also faces outstanding warrants out of Johnston County for numerous drug-related offenses.

Snead was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $460,000 bond. McLean was given a $250,000 bond.

Brewer said the sheriff’s office alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the underage victim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories