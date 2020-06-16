2 charged with vandalizing Confederate statue in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two men are accused of spray-painting a confederate statue in downtown Wilmington early Sunday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

A spokeswoman for the department said officers saw two men near the statue at Third and Dock streets around 2:20 a.m. and investigated. When the officers approached, they found that the pair had allegedly painted “BLM” along with a swastika on the back of the monument, as well as other spray-paint markings.

Marion Timothy Joyner, 34, and James Earl Frazier, 26, both from Wilmington, were arrested and charged with injuries to public buildings/monuments. Joyner was given a $500 unsecured bond, while Frazier received a $250 unsecured bond.

City staff later removed the spray-paint from the statue.

The Third Street statue, which was erected in 1924 to honor the New Hanover County Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War, has been a target of vandalism in recent years. Sunday’s incident is at least the third time it’s been defaced since 2017.

Last week, the Historic Wilmington Foundation announced that it was in favor of relocating the Third Street statue and the George Davis monument, saying “these artworks do not represent the values of the City of Wilmington or this organization.”

