2 children seriously injured in shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — Investigators are working to determine what led up to a shooting that injured two children in Charlotte on Monday.

It happened along the 5600 block of East Independence Boulevard near the Idlewild Road exit.

According to EMS, both victims were treated for life-threatening injuries and transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said both victims were juveniles and one was under the age of 5 years old.











No other details about the shooting or a possible suspect were immediately available. The crime occurred just after 6 p.m.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you are asked to contact CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.