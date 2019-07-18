2 children struck by lightning while fishing in NC

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – Two children were fishing in Rodanthe when they were struck by lightning Monday afternoon.

A Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue crew on patrol and volunteers responded to the incident at around 4 p.m. Monday.

The kids, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, were both standing holding their fishing poles when the lightning strike happened and both were knocked to the ground.

One of the children was sent to Outer Banks Hospital then flown by Nightingale to Norfolk for treatment, officials said, and would likely be released Wednesday.

The second child was treated and released from Outer Banks Hospital and was reportedly out back fishing. Officials with Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue said they brought him a shirt from the department and got a big hug in return.

Credit – Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue

Credit – Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue

Rodanthe/Waves/Salvo beach goers take notice! HIGH LIGHTNING threatwith current thunderstorms. When thunder roars,… Posted by Chicamacomico Banks Water Rescue on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

