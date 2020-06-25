WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two confederate monuments in Downtown Wilmington were removed overnight.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the statue honoring George Davis and the memorial to the soldiers of the Confederacy were taken down by city workers early Thursday morning. The removal began at around 2 a.m. and finished at approximately 3:10 a.m.
The statues have been the center of debate recently, after the removal of other monuments to the Confederacy in states across the country. A nightly curfew in the areas around the statues had been in place since Saturday.
Wilmington City Council discussed the future of those monuments in a closed session on Tuesday and was set to take up the issue again Wednesday, but that business was supposedly pushed back to an unknown date.
The City of Wilmington posted a short message on its Twitter account explaining the removal.
The signs for the statues and their platforms are still in place. It is unknown when or if they will be moved.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Texas puts reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
- North Carolina Treasurer announces dental premium reductions during COVID-19 pandemic
- 2 Confederate statues removed from downtown Wilmington overnight
- ‘It was only a couple of hours’: 18 members of Texas family get COVID-19 after surprise party
- NASCAR officials release photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now