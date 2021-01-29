CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A second homicide has been reported in north Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The victim was found in the 2100 block of Madrid Street, police announced at 4:22 p.m. Officers are continuing to investigate and no additional information has been released at this time.

An earlier homicide took place Friday afternoon in southwest Charlotte where one man was found dead.

In the first homicide, officers responded to the 8000 block of Riverbirch Drive at 2:21 p.m. on Friday for an assault call.



Upon arrival, they found a male victim with apparent trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Detectives are on scene collecting evidence and Charlotte Fire also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.